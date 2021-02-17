Everton’s Ancelotti: ‘Hard, almost impossible’ to stay with in-form Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti sung a song of praise for his opponents after Manchester City used a sterling second half to run its Premier League win streak to 12 matches with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

City held 71 percent of the ball and out shot Everton 16-3, putting seven shots on target. The Toffees’ goal came when Lucas Digne’s shot hammered off the post and off the thigh of Everton to go over the line.

So, yeah, one of the Toffees’ two shots on target wasn’t even a shot in a true sense of the sport.

“It was hard, almost impossible,” Ancelotti said. “We were in the game for an hour and we fought. When they scored the second goal it was very difficult. They are the best team and we are not at the same level. They don’t have only quality, they are also strong.”

The loss keeps Everton from joining Merseyside derby rivals Liverpool on 40 points ahead of Sunday’s match at Anfield.

“It will be a different game against Liverpool,” Ancelotti said. “We are on a good run away and we believe more. Liverpool are a fantastic team but in football you never know.”

Everton has not beaten Liverpool since Oct. 17, 2010, meaning the Toffees are currently on a 23-match derby winless run. The last two of those have been draws, so could Ancelotti flip the switch and put Everton’s top four hopes back on the table?

