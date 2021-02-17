The latest transfer news is starting to trickle through as Jules Kounde and Federico Valverde are the latest duo to be linked with Manchester United.

Let’s focus on Manchester United drawing up a shortlist of new center backs to try and buy this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to strengthen his defensive unit which keeps on making mistakes.

Kounde the latest center back option for Manchester United

With Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and many others linked with a summer move to Manchester United, all of the signs point towards Solskjaer wanting to sign a new center back to partner Harry Maguire.

According to a report from Spanish outlet La Razon, Kounde to Manchester United could happen as the Red Devils are willing to pay $85 million for the French center back.

Kounde, 22, was said to be a target for Manchester City last summer but they signed Ruben Dias instead as Kounde did not want to leave Sevilla.

As for Manchester United, both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have had injury problems and have been up and down with their displays, while even Maguire has been shaky this season. That key partnership between the two center backs and goalkeeper, David de Gea, isn’t as strong as it should be and that had led to plenty of costly defensive errors which will likely be the key to United not being serious title challengers this season.

Going forward they are stacked and full of goals, but they need defensive improvements to make that next step. Kounde is one of the best aggressive center backs in the game and would complement Maguire extremely well.

Federico Valverde to Manchester United

With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain at Manchester United, a report from The Sun suggests that the Red Devils also have a shortlist when it comes to central midfield replacements.

Federico Valverde, 22, is said to be at the top of that list as the Uruguayan midfielder has been a star for Real Madrid over the last 12 months as they won the La Liga title last season. He is an all-action midfielder, much like Pogba, and has four years left on his current contract.

Per the report, Valverde has a huge $205 million release clause on that contract but the key to this is that United can offer him a huge increase on his wages of $166,000 per week. It is reported that United will not pay anywhere near $205 million for Valverde, but maybe a deal can be cut here?

Pogba, 27, wants a move away this summer (or so his agent says) and he’s spoken of his love for Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane on many occasions. Perhaps this would be the perfect scenario? Pogba heads to Real, United get Valverde and the Red Devils also get to save some face too.

