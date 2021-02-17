Liverpool – Everton: How to watch the Merseyside derby, start time, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Everton: Could it be? Could Saturday be the first time Everton takes all three points off Liverpool since 2010 (start time 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Toffees visit the Reds at Anfield for the second Merseyside derby of the 2020-21 season, the two sides having split the spoils in the fall as well as their final meeting of the 2019-20 campaign.

The most recent affair changed the course of the Premier League season, as Jordan Pickford’s foul on Virgil van Dijk sent the influential defender to the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Everton failed to join sixth-place Liverpool on 40 points when it lost to Man City on Wednesday, a day after the Reds took advantage of RB Leipzig mistakes to take a 2-0 lead in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Everton has a match-in-hand on Liverpool, so a win wouldn’t just make recent history; Three points would give the Toffees an advantage on table moving forward.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Everton.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and James Rodriguez (undisclosed) are question marks while Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) and Allan are out for Everton.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are out for the Reds. Jota and Keita are the only two likely to return any time in the near future. Also in question are Fabinho, James Milner, Ben Davies, and Divock Origi.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is favored to the tune of -223 for a win, while a draw gets +340 odds, and an Everton win pays +550.

Prediction

Derbies are difficult to predict, especially with both Liverpool and Everton desperate to right their season ships. While it’s romantic to predict an upped run-in for both sides via an Everton win, the Reds seem just a bit more on-song. Liverpool 2-1 Everton.

How to watch Liverpool – Everton stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

