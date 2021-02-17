Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba injury news hasn’t been something we’ve needed to talk about in recent months, but sadly the Manchester United star has suffered a setback.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

After being influential in United’s surge up the standings over the festive period and during the opening month of 2021, Pogba suffered a thigh injury in the 3-3 draw with Everton and was subbed off in the first half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the French superstar will be missing for a while, with the latest updated ruling him out until March.

“Paul is recovering well,” Solskjaer said. “He’s starting the treatment but it will still be a few weeks. He won’t be playing in February, that’s for sure, it’s still a few weeks before we see Paul definitely.”

How much will Man United miss Paul Pogba?

This injury has come at a pivotal time of the season for Manchester United.

Seven points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City (who have a game in-hand), Man United also face in-form West Ham United Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 over the next week.

Pogba is also likely to miss Premier League games against Newcastle and Chelsea and looks to be doubtful for the big Manchester derby on Mar. 8.

Solskjaer has enough star players in his squad to deal with Pogba’s absence, you would think, but we saw the very best of the midfielder at the turn of the year when he delivered key goals in narrow wins away at Burnley and Fulham. United definitely missed his x-factor in the disappointing draw at West Brom last time out.

There is no coincidence that United look like a more dominant, and balanced, team when Pogba is fully fit and raring to go and that could give them the edge in the title battle with Man City.

Solskjaer has recently been talking about the possibility of a new contract for Pogba and that is an incredible turnaround as just six weeks ago he seemed destined to leave Old Trafford this summer.

That may still happen, but it seems increasingly likely that Pogba is very important to Manchester United and vice versa.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports