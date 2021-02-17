Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our nineteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Leicester City and Arsenal dominate our nineteenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Up 1

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry

3. John Stones (Man City) – Even

4. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Up 8

6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even

7. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – New entry

8. Phil Foden (Man City) – Down 7

9. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – New entry

10. James Maddison (Leicester) – Even

11. Timo Werner (Chelsea) – Even

12. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry

13. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Down 6

14. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – Even

15. Pedro Neto (Wolves) – New entry

16. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

17. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Even

18. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Down 6

19. Josh Maja (Fulham) – New entry

20. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – New entry

