Heung-min Son admits that Tottenham Hotspur is tired — a lot of teams are — and says that is a concern far more than any talk about the manager.

Jose Mourinho has been under fire in some circles as Tottenham has lost five out of six in all competitions, the only win coming against woeful West Bromwich Albion.

But Son says Spurs are focused on improving and the mood around the manager is good heading into the Europa League Round of 32, where Tottenham will visit Austrian side Wolfsberger on Thursday.

“Our changing room has been fantastic,” Son said, via Football.London. “Obviously it depends on the results, I’m very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It’s like everyone else. The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn’t changed. Everyone is happy and having a laugh and focused on every game. It is a bad rumor.”

Mourinho is a trophy collector and has Tottenham within a win of the League Cup and well-positioned to advance deep into the UEL.

Spurs are the round’s biggest first leg favorite and also the overall favorite to win. the tournament.

Son’s red-hot run to start the season has cooled a little, but the South Korean star still has 17 goals and 12 assists through 34 matches in all comps this season.

That’s caught the attention of those who’d like to see Spurs lock him down to a new deal — his current one runs through the 2022-23 season — as well as clubs who’d like him in their shirt. Juventus was recently linked with a massive-money bid for the 28-year-old.

“It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment,” Son said, via Football.London. “I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment. I’m happy to be here and I’m working hard as a player and the team. It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.”

Should that worry Spurs fans? We don’t know. There are no signs that Son is slowing down but he’ll turn 29 in July and 31 within days of the expiry of his current deal.

