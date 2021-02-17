Everton – Man City: Bernardo Silva had a goal and an assist as Manchester City became the first team to win its first 10 league games of a calendar year with a 3-1 defeat of Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

City now owns a 10-point lead on the Premier League field, level on matches played with the next five chasers.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez also scored for City, who saw Kevin De Bruyne return to the lineup off the bench in the 80th minute.

Richarlison scored for the hosts to send the game to halftime level at 1. Everton has 37 points, three points behind sixth-place Liverpool and five back of the top four with a match-in-hand on all the teams ahead of it.

Three things we learned from Everton – Man City

1. City competing against itself now as quadruple dreams in focus: City is a dynasty. Should they complete a third Premier League title in four seasons, we’ll be discussing whether there’s ever been a run as dominant as theirs (which is saying something since we’re kinda living in a double-dynasty era, if you’ll allow it). City has not lost a Premier League match since a Nov. 21 defeat at Tottenham, and has won its last 12 in the competition and 17 overall. They are now overwhelming favorites to win the Premier League, are one win from the League Cup, three from the FA Cup, and begin the UCL Round of 16 next week.

2. Mahrez makes his mark: The Algerian sent in the cross that became Foden’s opener, but his goal was all about him. Mahrez takes a Bernardo Silva layoff in stride to smash a shot off the inside of the far post for 2-1. He’s had a quieter statistical year after his 11-goal, 12-assist campaign of 2019-20, but the 29-year-old now has 63 Premier League goals. Not bad, and a good note to Pep Guardiola as he hopes to ease De Bruyne back into fitness.

3. Toffees lick wounds ahead of derby opportunity: Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees could’ve entered Saturday’s Merseyside derby level on points with Liverpool, also holding a match-in-hand on their rivals. Instead, they’ll need a win at Anfield — a less daunting proposition of late — to join the Reds on 40 points. Everton has now won just once in six PL matches, including defeats to Fulham and Newcastle. Their season goals are all still there for him, but beating Liverpool this weekend is necessary or the Toffees will have lost three-straight.

Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva

We want to put Rodri here in nearly every Man City game that Kevin De Bruyne doesn’t play, but Bernardo’s goal and an assist come with the support of 60-of-62 passing and two key passes.

Everton – Man City recap

There wasn’t much to speak of, especially on Everton’s side, before City went ahead on its seventh attempt of the game.

The visitors had nearly 75 percent of the game’s possession when they took the lead through Foden. It was City’s third shot on target, and a hopeful one, as Foden lashed a loose ball off the inside of Seamus Coleman’s planted right foot to leave Jordan Pickford out to dry.

But hold on. Everton got a shot and a goal when Coleman’s spinning cross reached Lucas Digne at the back post with Kyle Walker out to lunch and marking the back post. Digne’s shot hit the far post and bounded off Richarlison’s thigh and home for 1-1.

Gabriel Jesus zipped into the box to meet a throughball and tried to score high to the near post, but it sailed over the goal.

City reclaimed the lead through Mahrez in the 63rd minute when the Algerian took Bernardo Silva’s pass and belted it off the far post and over the line.

Silva got on the board after that, making it 3-1 in the 77th on a well-hit shot that a diving Pickford couldn’t handle.

