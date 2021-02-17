WATCH: Referee goes head-to-head with Ipswich Town midfielder

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Referee Darren Drysdale is under the microscope Tuesday after an encounter with Ipswich Town’s Alan Judge during a League One match on Tuesday.

It begins when Judge hits the deck in the 18 and looks set to be disciplined for his bid to win a penalty in a league match versus Northampton Town.

When Judge pops up to challenge the decision or lack thereof, Drysdale meets the protest head-on — almost literally — and the Internet loses its mind.

From our friends abroad at Sky Sports:

An Ipswich spokesman told Sky Sports News that the club have not made any official complaint, but added: “We will leave it to the authorities to decide if there is to be any action taken.”

Drysdale has been a Football League referee since 2004 and does not have a spotty record.

Judge isn’t a serial offender, either, having taken nine yellow cards since the start of the 2018-19 season, but what’s surprising isn’t that Drysdale reacts so powerfully to Judge.

Referee Darren Drysdale has apologised after squaring up to and pressing heads against Ipswich Town's Alan Judge in their 0-0 draw with Northampton. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 17, 2021

What’s stunning is that it doesn’t happen more often. When you consider how cool most referees react to ridiculous umbrage from players, it’s almost irrational that we don’t see incidents like this more often.

That said, there’s a reason referees need to keep their cool in times like these, as a game could really devolve into chaos. An Ipswich Town player was sent off moments later.

Drysdale is almost certain to face some sort of discipline for this, even if his reaching a breaking point is quite understandable. What do you think?

😲 Here's the moment referee Darren Drysdale squares up to Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge before showing him a yellow card… pic.twitter.com/Dk8eUAcoB5 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 17, 2021

