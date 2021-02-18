Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League’s third-place teams have joined the top two from each UEFA Europa League group stage to produce the field for the 2020-21 Round of 32.

ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

We’ve got odds for the outright champions, as a new Premier League entry joins one North London Derby rival pulling away from the other on PointsBet’s odds to win the UEL.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Manchester United are all in action in the knockout rounds and all four teams have tough games to negotiate and some in neutral venues.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Round of 32, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Europa League Round of 32

Dates: Feb. 18 – 25

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League Round of 32 schedule, predictions

Round of 32 first legs – Feb. 18

12:55 pm ET

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

📋 Here's how we'll line up for tonight's #UEL clash in Turin! 🚨#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2021

Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur

Slavia Prague v Leicester City

Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge

Braga v AS Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

3 pm ET

Lille v Ajax

Benfica v Arsenal

Molde v Hoffenheim

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Granada v Napoli

Red Bull Salzburg v Villarreal

Round of 32 second legs – Feb. 18

12:55 pm ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger

Ajax v Lille

Napoli v Granada

Shakhtar Donetsk v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Rangers v Royal Antwerp

Arsenal v Benfica

Hoffenheim v Molde

Villarreal v Red Bull Salzburg

3 pm ET

Leicester City v Slavia Prague

AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade

Club Brugge v Dynamo Kiev

Manchester United v Real Sociedad

AS Roma v Braga

Bayer Leverkusen v Young Boys

Dinamo Zagreb v Krasnodar

PSV Eindhoven v Olympiacos

Select Europa League Round of 32 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Select first legs

Real Sociedad (+220) v Manchester United (+120) | Draw (+250)

Wolfsberger (+650) v Tottenham Hotspur (-240) | Draw (+360)

Slavia Prague (+250) v Leicester City (+110) | Draw (+240)

Red Star Belgrade (+320) v AC Milan (-115) | Draw (+260)

Lille (+165) v Ajax (+160) | Draw (+240)

Benfica (+195) v Arsenal (+130) | Draw (+250)

Royal Antwerp (+280) v Rangers (-105) | Draw (+260)

Red Bull Salzburg (+130) v Villarreal (+195) | Draw (+260)

Outright winner

Tottenham Hotspur (+500)

Manchester United (+650)

Arsenal (+850)

AC Milan (+900)

Napoli (+1200)

Leicester City (+1200)

Bayer Leverkusen (+1400)

Ajax (+1400)

Villarreal (+1600)

AS Roma (+1800)

Real Sociedad (+2200)

Benfica (+2500)

Red Bull Salzburg (+2500)

Hoffenheim (+2800)

Rangers (+3300)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+3300)

Lille (+4000)

Club Brugge (+4000)

Dynamo Kiev (+4000)

Granada (+5000)

Krasnodar (+5000)

OIympiacos (+5000)

PSV Eindhoven (+8000)

Braga (+9000)

Dinamo Zagreb (+9000)

Slavia Prague (+15000)

Royal Antwerp (+20000)

Wolfsberger (+20000)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+20000)

Molde (+20000)

Red Star Belgrade (+20000)

Young Boys (+20000)

>>> (All odds)

Follow @NicholasMendola