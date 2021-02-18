Manchester United – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Newcastle, meanwhile, could enter the day only three points from the bottom three if Fulham knocks off Sheffield United on Saturday.

As it stands, the Magpies haven’t earned back-to-back league results since Dec. 12. Getting one here would be a big achievement even with Man United’s injured midfield.

Team news

Newcastle gets Jeff Hendrick back from suspension but Callum Wilson remains out along with defenders Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo. Federico Fernandez could return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man United is a super heavy favorite at -358, while a draw pays +450, and Newcastle United getting a win delivers +900 to the wagerer.

Prediction

Man United’s central midfield could well be Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred if McTominay can’t go, and that trio combined for 203 minutes on Thursday in another country. Newcastle doesn’t have Wilson but does have some players who can be a handful for defenders who struggle with crosses, which has happened to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on occasion. Still, this feels a bridge too far for Steve Bruce’s men. A too-tight Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester United – Newcastle stream and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium