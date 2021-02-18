Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the table with the top four battle still wide open and things getting a little tighter in the relegation scrap.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

20 – Southampton: Six defeats in a row. Injuries galore. Lost against Wolves after another poor VAR call. Bang out of luck and some tough games coming up. (Even)

19 – Sheffield United: Just when you thought they would kick on, they lost against West Ham. Still scrapping, but time is running out. (Down 1)

18 – West Brom: Sam Allardyce’s boys grabbed a bonus point at home against Man United, and now comes the key part of their season. Winnable games galore coming up and they have to start winning games. Now. (Up 1)

17 – Crystal Palace: Woeful displays against Leeds and Burnley, as they are missing Wilfried Zaha badly. (Down 1)

16 – Newcastle: Gave a good account of themselves against Chelsea but ended up losing. Injuries impacting them. (Down 2)

15 – Liverpool: Three defeats in a row as they imploded at Leicester. Sure, they played well, but Alisson once again struggled massively. Klopp needs his defense to settle down if they’re going to finish in the top four. (Down 2)

14 – Fulham: Big win at Everton and battled for a point at Burnley. Scott Parker’s boys have two huge games coming up in their battle against relegation. Great spirit shown. (Up 3)

13 – Everton: A step back for the Toffees. Lost at home against Fulham after a big FA Cup win v. Spurs, then battled hard but outclassed by Man City. (Down 1)

12 – Burnley: Big win at Palace and a draw against Fulham. A very good week for Sean Dyche’s side. (Up 3)

11 – Tottenham: That is now four defeats in their last five, as they were battered at Manchester City. Jose Mourinho’s side have no momentum in the top four battle. (Down 3)

10 – Aston Villa: Drew at Brighton but should have lost, by a lot. Emiliano Martinez was brilliant in goal to grab them a 0-0 draw. Lucky. (Down 4)

9 – Manchester United: Disappointing draw at West Brom and they keep dropping points. Title race over? (Down 2)

8 – Leeds: The wheels came off for Bielsa’s side at Arsenal, as they lost 4-2 but it could have been a lot more. The balance is just off. (Down 5)

7 – Wolves: Won at Southampton and showed great spirit. Their attack is looking more lively and they are kicking on towards the top 10. (Up 2)

6 – Arsenal: Hammered Leeds and a hat trick for Aubameyang is great news for the Gunners. Saka has been sublime too. (Up 4)

5 – Brighton: Unbeaten in six games and they’ve added substance to their style. Graham Potter’s side are so fun to watch and should have beat Villa, but Martinez kept them out. (Down 1)

4 – Leicester City: Beat Liverpool with a late surge thanks to Vardy, Maddison and Barnes. Surely they will finish in the top four this season!? (Up 7)

3 – West Ham United: Won against Sheffield United and they are right in the top four hunt. David Moyes is doing a fabulous job. (Up 2)

2 – Chelsea: Tuchel has four shutouts and four wins from his first five games in charge at Chelsea. They now have a solid defense and a clear identity, plus Werner and Mount are looking superb. The German coach turned things around very quickly. (Even)

1 – Manchester City: On fire. 12 wins in a row despite key injuries and they battered Tottenham and outclassed Everton. Look unstoppable with the entire squad showing its class. (Even)

