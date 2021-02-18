Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Should we be worried about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

We all know he is a very good player, but Thomas Tuchel hasn’t started the USMNT star yet and the formation tweak he’s made at Chelsea doesn’t suit him well.

Chelsea now play a 3-4-2-1 system with no wingers and Pulisic, 22, is a winger.

It is still early days for Pulisic under Tuchel at Chelsea, but did we all incorrectly assume that just because the German coach gave the American his debut at Dortmund as a teenager that he’d make him a leading man at Chelsea? USMNT fans are perhaps starting to get a little nervous.

This season at Manchester City is probably the best coaching job Pep Guardiola has ever done

Well, this is a big statement, but are we wrong!?

Given the amazing form Manchester City are in, with so many wins and the quadruple very much on, this rivals the best seasons Guardiola has ever had.

He worked wonders at Barcelona and Bayern Munich too, and broke records galore a few seasons ago with Manchester City. But the possibility of winning three titles in four years and to dominate during this incredibly congested season, this is special.

What is the key to West Ham shocking everyone and finishing in the top four?

Okay, so, this could actually happen. West Ham should be in and around the top six with their squad, stadium and the money they’ve spent, but they haven’t been for a long time.

David Moyes deserves a lot of credit and he and West Ham’s players can’t quite believe what they’re doing. The scary thing is, Moyes doesn’t think that the Hammers are playing well and they can still crank it up a few notches.

Top four this season, a title push next season, Moyesy?

Matchweek 25 preview: Arsenal – Manchester City, Liverpool – Everton, West Ham – Tottenham, Southampton – Chelsea stands out

So. Many. Good. Games.

This weekend sees so many big games played out with rivalries galore, big boys colliding and lots of pivotal games up and down the Premier League.

From a mouthwatering Merseyside derby to Arsenal hosting Man City and some massive clashes towards the bottom, there is truly something for everyone. Enjoy Matchweek 25!