Wolves – Leeds: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds, prediction

Wolves – Leeds is a sneaky good game coming up on Friday (start time, 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) at Molineux, as Nuno Espirito Santo and Marcelo Bielsa do battle on the sidelines.

Nuno and Wolves have picked things up in recent weeks and their attacking line finally looks dangerous with Pedro Neto, Adama Traore and Willian Jose leading the charge as Raul Jimenez continues to recover from a fractured skull. Wolves won at Southampton last time out and are three games unbeaten.

Leeds sit two points and one place above Wolves going into this game, and Bielsa’s side are staying true to their playing philosophy. They were hammered 4-2 at Arsenal last time out and they could have lost by five or six as they continue their cavalier approach.

It is entertaining and given Wolves’ newfound directness in front of goal, this game between two teams eager to break into the top six promises plenty. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Leeds.

Team news

Leeds are without Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Ian Poveda, Robin Koch, Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi due to injury, while Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich are fit.

Wolves continue to be cautious with Raul Jimenez as he continues his recovery, while they hope to have Willy Boly and Daniel Podence back soon as they have been missing in recent weeks.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are the slight favorites at +150 but Leeds are +185 and the draw is +220.

Prediction

This is a very tough one to call, but I’m going to go for Wolves. Just. I think Leeds will leave gaps on the counter and Wolves will expose them as they now look much better in attack. Wolves 2-1 Leeds.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Friday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: via Peacock Premium

