Burnley – West Brom: Once again, Burnley will find themselves facing a side hoping to emulate their recent form and departure from the relegation zone, when the Baggies visit the Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Sean Dyche’s side secured a 1-1 draw with 18th-place Fulham on Wednesday — a result which keep them eight points clear of the drop — now it’s West Brom who sit 19th in the Premier League table and must begin a red-hot run of results to pull of the great escape. 12 points separate Sam Allardyce’s side from safety, with 14 games left to play.

Results haven’t improved whatsoever since Allardyce took over (0.54 points per game under Slaven Bilic, compared to 0.55 under Allardyce) and the Baggies find themselves winless in their last six Premier League outings (0W-2D-4L) ahead of Saturday’s clash. Burnley, on the other hand, are unbeaten in three and have won three of their last seven.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s showdown with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Robbie Brady (ankle), Dale Stephens (knock), Erik Pieters (groin), Matej Vydra (hamstring) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Robert Snodrgass (knee), Lee Peltier (ankle), Grady Diangana (hamstring) | OUT: Kieran Gibbs (neck)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+100) | West Brom (+290) | Draw (+225)

Prediction

Chances will be very few and very far between for West Brom, a side which isn’t particularly lethal when they come in abundance. Something about Burnley and set pieces. Burnley 2-0 West Brom.

How to watch Burnley – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

