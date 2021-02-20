Brighton – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Crystal Palace: The M23 Derby gets a matchday to itself when Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Monday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Brighton hasn’t beaten Palace in three tries, two of them draws, but holds the all-time series lead with 40 wins and 27 draws against 37 losses dating back to a Christmas Day meeting in 1920.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in six, with wins over Leeds, Tottenham, and Liverpool joined by draws with Burnley, Aston Villa, and Fulham.

Palace has lost consecutive matches, 2-0 at Leeds and 3-0 versus Burnley, and is on a 245-minute goalless streak. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that 212 of those minutes have come since the injured Wilfried Zaha subbed out of a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle.

Team news

Adam Webster will be a significant miss if he cannot go, and it’s unlikely that both he and Tariq Lamptey will be available. Florin Andone is out along with Solly March.

James McCarthy should be back for Palace but the list of absences is wild, the big names being star winger Wilfried Zaha and dangerous Jeff Schlupp, as well as Roy Hodgson’s trusted midfielder James McArthur.

Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson, and James Tomkins are also out of the lineup for the Eagles.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

No surprise given Palace’s injuries but perhaps mildly surprising because derbies tend to be tight: Brighton is a -143 favorite while a draw is +245 and a Palace win would net +425 on the wagerer’s outlay.

Prediction

Surely not? Palace will try to strike early against chance-producing Brighton, who would love to pass their rivals and do it in style. Neal Maupay is scoreless in five and we say that ends here. Brighton 2-0 Crystal Palace.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

