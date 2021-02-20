Bundesliga: Haaland golazo helps Dortmund dominate derby; Bayern falls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund used the Revierderby to get healthy, pummeling last-place Schalke 4-0 to move back into the top four chase.

Erling Haaland scored twice including a highlight-reel goal that recalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his best as Dortmund climbed into sixth place and left its rivals nine points back of safety.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich didn’t win for the second-straight match since returning from Qatar and Borussia Monchengladbach dropped points for the fourth-straight match ahead of a Champions League tie with Man City.

If RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen win on Sunday, there will be five teams within 10 points and Leipzig would be two back of Bayern.

Dortmnd visits Bayern in the next Der Klassiker on March 6, while. Bayern’s trip to Leipzig isn’t until April 3. Bayern-Wolfsburg and Bayern-Leverkusen come four days apart in mid-April. As it stands, the title shouldn’t quite be settled by then.

Schalke 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

Schalke has turned into a great place to get your form in order, even in a derby.

The once-powerful woeful side lost the Revierderby on Saturday by a 4-0 margin when Erling Haaland kept up his red-hot ways with a third brace in his last seven games.

Haaland, 20, has six goals and three assists in five February matches to give him 27 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

Dortmund and Schalke were scoreless in the 42nd minute when Jadpon Sancho scored and then set up Haaland’s first.

The 2-0 halftime lead grew at the hour mark when Marco Reus assisted Raphael Guerreiro before Haaland completed the score line off a Jude Bellingham pass in the 79th minute.

USMNT hopeful and Premier League transfer target Matthew Hoppe started for Schalke but was limited to 23 touches and one shot plus a yellow card over 66 minutes. On the other side, fellow American playmaker Giovanni Reyna played the final 10 minutes, getting eight touches.

Sancho finding form could be the tonic to Dortmund’s inconsistency, as Marco Reus has been solid and healthy this year to join Haaland amongst the stars of the season.

⚽ Sancho

⚽ Haaland 😱

⚽ Guerreiro

⚽ Haaland Relive the #Revierderby 📹⭐ pic.twitter.com/iqBaclVdHE — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 20, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayern Munich

Thank goodness for Daichi Kamada, whose first-half goal and assist made sure the Bundesliga title race remains open for now.

Kamada scored in the 12th-minute and set up a brilliant goal from Amin Younes 19 minutes later as Eintracht beat the serial champions on Saturday.

Leroy Sane assisted another Robert Lewandowski goal just after halftime but Bayern was denied by Kevin Trapp on every other occasion to drop points for the second-straight week after returning home from their Club World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The downturn in form comes days before Bayern’s UCL defense takes a journey to Rome to face Lazio.

Eintracht’s win assures fourth-place for another week, their 42 points seven behind Bayern and five back of RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere

Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Wolfsburg — Friday

Koln 0-1 Stuttgart

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Mainz

Freiburg 0-1 Union Berlin

Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen — 7:30am ET Sunday

Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig — 9:30am ET Sunday

Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday

