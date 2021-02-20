EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 25 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 25 of the season, as we have some huge games across four days from February 19-22 with Everton v. Liverpool, Arsenal v. Manchester City and West Ham v. Tottenham the headline events, plus Southampton v. Chelsea and Wolves v. Leeds tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Aston Villa 1-3 Leicester (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Wolves 2-1 Leeds – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

West Ham 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Southampton 1-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 1-2 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Liverpool 2-2 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, February 19: (+145) Wolves v. Leeds (+185). Tie: +225

Saturday, February 20: (+375) Southampton v. Chelsea (-137). Tie: +265

Saturday, February 20: (+100) Burnley v. West Brom (+280). Tie: +225

Saturday, February 20: (-223) Liverpool v. Everton (+575). Tie: +340

Saturday, February 20: (+118) Fulham v. Sheffield United (+250), Tie: +210

Sunday, February 21: (+155) West Ham v. Tottenham (+175), Tie: +225

Sunday, February 21: (+185) Aston Villa v. Leicester (+135), Tie: +245

Sunday, February 21 (+500) Arsenal v. Manchester City (-200), Tie: +333

Sunday, February 21: (-400) Manchester United v. Newcastle (+900), Tie: +475

Monday, February 22: (-137) Brighton v. Crystal Palace (+400), Tie: +245

