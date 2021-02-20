Fulham – Sheffield United stream live! How to watch Fulham v Blades, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Sheffield United: A bottom-three scrap is a must-win six-pointer for both Fulham and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday (start time 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Scott Parker’s Cottagers can pull within a win of 17th-place Newcastle by beating the Blades on Saturday.

A win means Sheffield United can potentially escape the basement. Blades are two points back of 19th-place West Brom, who visits Burnley earlier in the day.

It’s a huge one for the relegation picture. A Fulham win drags several teams into Premier League concerns. Anything less might just settle the scene at the bottom barring the greatest of great escapes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Sheffield United.

Team news

Fulham won’t have Tom Cairney (undisclosed) nor Aleksandar Mitrovic (COVID-19) for the match.

Blades will be without Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, and John Fleck. Lots of Johns and Jacks there.

Our armoury for tonight… 🧰 We’re ready for combat! 📋#FULSHU pic.twitter.com/MKuTymUKG5 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 20, 2021

John Fleck starts. 👊 United boss Chris Wilder has made five changes to his side for tonight's game against Fulham.#FULSHU — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 20, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United’s +225 for an away win, not terribly different from the +112 delivered by a Fulham win. A draw pays +220.

Prediction

Fulham has a win, three losses, and nine draws since Dec. 13, not enough wins to save their season but relief is in sight if some wins do arrive and Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, or Palace underachieves. Sheffield United has lost two-straight but won three-of-five after going 17 matches without a win. Fulham 1-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

