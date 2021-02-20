HT: Richarlison goal, Henderson injury compounds Liverpool woes (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Merseyside derby has added to Liverpool’s season and Anfield woes so far Saturday, as the Reds are down a goal and a captain versus Everton.

Richarlison scored early off a James Rodriguez assist to put the Toffees up a goal.

Everton is pursuing its first derby win over the Reds since 2010, a remarkably long wait for a team of its reputation.

The Brazilian further cemented his place in the dark part of Liverpool supporters’ minds with his third-minute opener. Having injured Thiago Alcantara in the reverse fixture, Richarlison timed his run right to get past Ozan Kabak as Jordan Henderson couldn’t block James’ passing lane.

The game took another wicked turn at the half-hour mark, as Henderson required treatment on his groin and tried to play on but could not. That forced Jurgen Klopp to play two traditional center backs. Nathaniel Phillips joined Kabak and the match stayed 1-0 into the break.

A win would boost Everton level on points with Liverpool at 40, while the Toffees have played one fewer match than the reigning Premier League champion Reds.

