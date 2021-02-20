Klopp: Liverpool 90 percent good but ‘We have to change the 10 percent’

Jurgen Klopp thinks his Liverpool is producing enough to win most of their matches, but mistakes are holding them back.

The Reds gave up an early goal to Merseyside derby rivals Everton on Saturday at Anfield but couldn’t find the goal again in a 2-0 loss that allowed the Toffees a first away derby win in 22 seasons.

“Ninety percent positive, 10 percent not, and we have to change the 10 percent.”

Klopp admitted that the loss hurts “a lot” right now but says it’s important to note that the performances have been acceptable and the decisive moments the problem.

Sadio Mane alone had a hat trick of misses on Saturday, as Carlo Ancelotti’s well-drilled Toffees limited the danger and had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at his best when they failed to stymy Liverpool.

“Dominant in most of the games,” Klopp said of the club’s downturn, which now sees them sixth on the table and out of Premier League title contention. “We lost a game where we were really dominant against Leicester. That means that in the decisive moments we make a mistake or something strange happens. For the opponent if you make a mistake, it’s 100 percent that they score and if you cause them to make mistakes, it doesn’t mean immediately we score.”

“I don’t like to talk tonight about the good parts of the game because we lost the derby but from tomorrow on we have to use that again. We cannot change the situation by playing bad but in decisive moments we have to improve that’s clear.”

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum issued even stronger words about the Reds performance.’

Wijnaldum said the Reds pressed when they didn’t need to, and that he felt they deserved better than the 2-0 loss.

“I think two or three times in that period of the game when you shouldn’t take risks and just clear the ball away to get higher up the pitch, we tried to control the ball,” he said. “We lost it and one pass through our defence and they score a goal. After that I think they had one more chance, with Coleman, the bigger parts of the game we were the better team. We created chances but we didn’t score the goals.”

That last sentence might be their season epitaph, although it’s also an over-simplification of things; The Reds are failing to break down opponents in a low block time and again, and the added pressure of being in a slump with so many pieces injured is magnifying the pressure when they do produce clear-cut chances.

