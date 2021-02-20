Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Everton player ratings are always tough in the cauldron of the Merseyside Derby, and this clash at Anfield was no different.

The 238th Merseyside Derby was a beauty for the blue half of Merseyside, as Richarlison’s early goal and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s late penalty kick secured a first win at Anfield since 1999.

Carlo Ancelotti got his tactics spot on as Everton beat Liverpool for the first time since 2010. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have now lost four-straight games.

Here are the Liverpool – Everton player ratings out of 10.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Great save to deny Coleman before half time. Played well and almost got to the penalty kick.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7 – Worked really hard in attack and unlucky to give away a penalty kick late on.

Ozan Kabak: 5 – Caught out of position on both goals. Struggled with the pace of Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Went close with a great volley but caught out of position on the opener and then limped off injured.

Andrew Robertson: 6 – Worked hard, as always, but couldn’t get in to dangerous areas.

Thiago Alcantara: 4 – Another really poor display. Caught out on the first goal. Subbed off.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 5 – Hardly had an impact on the game.

Curtis Jones: 5 – Worked hard, but see above.

Mohamed Salah: 4 – Missed a great chance from close range and was very quiet throughout.

Roberto Firmino: 4 – Another subdued display. Snatched at a few efforts.

Sadio Mane: 6 – The only forward who forced the issue. Came close three times early in the first half.

Substitution

Nat Phillips (30′ on for Henderson): 5 – Went close with a header at the back post. Caught out for pace on Everton’s second.

Xherdan Shaqiri (63′ on for Jones): 5 – Poor display off the bench.

Divock Origi (87′ on for Thiago): N/A

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 9 – Great stop to deny Henderson early on, denied Alexander-Arnold and Salah brilliantly too. Superb. After so many issues in recent derbies he stood tall.

Seamus Coleman: 8 – Almost scored with a header and used all of his experience to help Everton over the line.

Mason Holgate: 7 – Very calm, composed display. Is back to his best.

Michael Keane: 8 – Great challenge to deny Mane early in the second half. Dominant.

Ben Godfrey: 7 – Another good display out of position at left back. So versatile.

James Rodriguez: 7 – Lovely assist on the opener. Popped up in dangerous spots.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: 6 – Not his best outing on the ball but worked hard.

Tom Davies: 7 – See above. Did his best to shield defense. Gutsy.

Andre Gomes: 5 – A sloppy display on the ball. Subbed early in second half.

Lucas Digne: 7 – As always, whipped in some great crosses and tracked Alexander-Arnold well.

Richarlison: 8 – Took his goal really well and played the lone role up top to perfection.

Substitution

Gylfi Sigurdsson (59′ on for Gomes) 7 – Showed his class and scored the penalty.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (62′ on for Rodriguez): 7 – A menace. Won the penalty. Brilliant cameo.

Alex Iwobi (86′ on for Richarlison): N/A

