Southampton – Chelsea should be an interesting game on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s, as on paper it should be a routine away win.

Saints have hit an almighty slump, the worst in their 135-year history, as they’ve now lost six games on the spin in the Premier League despite reaching the FA Cup quarterfinal. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have been hit by injuries and some poor VAR decisions, but defensively they’ve fallen off a cliff.

As for Chelsea, the opposite is true. Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation since replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea have won four of his five games in charge and they’ve conceded just once as the German coach is unbeaten as their boss. That run has pushed Chelsea into the top four as Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been the main attacking weapons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Chelsea.

Team news

Southampton are without star right back Kyle Walker-Peters for a few weeks after he was injured in the defeat to Wolves, while Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out.

Chelsea have a few injury but Tammy Abraham is fit after he came off with a knock during the win against Newcastle. Kai Havertz is also available but Thiago Silva is not fit for this trip to the South Coast. It will be intriguing to see if N’Golo Kante will start after spending plenty of time on the bench since Tuchel arrived. While USMNT star Christian Pulisic has a small calf problem and is unlikely to feature.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

No surprise that Southampton are the huge underdogs at +375 to win, while Chelsea are massive favorites at -139. The draw is +270.

Prediction

On paper, this will be an easy win for Chelsea. Tuchel’s side have been efficient since he took charge and have improved defensively but they are still not firing on all cylinders in attack. This will be tighter than most expect but it will be an away win. Southampton 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Southampton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 7:30am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

