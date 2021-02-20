Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Chelsea should be an interesting game on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s, as on paper it should be a routine away win.

Saints have hit an almighty slump, the worst in their 135-year history, as they’ve now lost six games on the spin in the Premier League despite reaching the FA Cup quarterfinal. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have been hit by injuries and some poor VAR decisions, but defensively they’ve fallen off a cliff.

As for Chelsea, the opposite is true. Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation since replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea have won four of his five games in charge and they’ve conceded just once as the German coach is unbeaten as their boss. That run has pushed Chelsea into the top four as Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been the main attacking weapons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Chelsea, with live analysis from St Mary’s.

Live analysis from St Mary’s on Southampton – Chelsea

76th minute: Few more subs for Chelsea. Jorginho and Ziyech come on. Hudson-Odoi, who came on at half time, is subbed off. Doesn’t look injured.

CROSSBAR! Jannik Vestergaard hit the crossbar with a header after Nathan Redmond's cross. Saints dangerous from set pieces. 20 minutes to go. #SaintsFC 1-1 #CFC #SOUCHE — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2021

65th minute: This is evenly poised. Chelsea look dangerous but Southampton have strung together a few counters.

54th minute: GOALLLL! A poor tackle from Danny Ings in the box handed Chelsea their equalizer as he slid in on Mason Mount and the Chelsea midfielder picks himself up and slots home the penalty kick. 1-1. Game on!

5 – Mason Mount has scored the fifth penalty goal conceded by Southampton in this season's Premier League; only in 1993-94 and 2016-17 (both six) have the Saints conceded more goals from the spot in a Premier League campaign. Clumsy. pic.twitter.com/vxgW8LMhND — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

46th minute: Second half is underway! Hudson-Odoi is on for the injured Abraham, who has ice on his ankle on the bench. Werner and CHO up top with Mount underneath them. Intriguing.

HALF TIME: Chelsea have had a lot of the ball, but Southampton have the lead. A fine piece of composure and a tidy finish from Takumi Minamino is the difference.

😇🔵🚨 Half time thoughts from here at St Mary’s as Southampton lead Chelsea 1-0. Watch the second half of #SaintsFC v #CFC live here + my analysis ➡️ https://t.co/R06CFmG7gM pic.twitter.com/baRZs3pYxo — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2021

45th minute: Fun fact, that is indeed the first goal Chelsea have conceded from an opposing player in Tuchel’s seven games in charge. The other one? A Rudiger own goal at Sheffield United.

38th minute: Chelsea pushing hard for an equalizer before half time and a header from Antonio Rudiger was pushed away brilliantly by Alex McCarthy.

33rd minute: GOALLLLLL! That is a great goal from Takumi Minamino. Played in by Nathan Redmond, he sat Azpilicueta and Mendy down with a lovely dummy and finished superbly. Southampton lead.

28th minute: Very tight, tense game. Chelsea having a lot of the ball, Saints struggling to keep the ball.

16th minute: This is basically the Tuchel Show. Chelsea’s manager now shouts to Reece James: “Reecey you are too high! Reecey, you must play deeper! Reecey, closer!”

15th minute: “Guys, we need more determination!” screams Thomas Tuchel at the Chelsea players here at St Mary’s. Alonso and Werner have looked very dangerous so far.

5th minute: CHANCE! Great counter from Chelsea and Alonso drills just wide. Wow. Timo Werner is everywhere.

Welcome!

👋 Good morning from St Mary’s! I’m here for Southampton v Chelsea, kick off is 7:30am ET. Should be a really fun tactical battle between Hasenhuttl and Tuchel. Live analysis on #SaintsFC v #CFC here ➡️ https://t.co/R6rDqyDeb5 Let’s goooo! #SOUCHE #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/2MilWtEzpA — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2021

Team news

Southampton are without star right back Kyle Walker-Peters for a few weeks after he was injured in the defeat to Wolves, while Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out.

Chelsea have a few injury but Tammy Abraham starts after he came off with a knock during the win against Newcastle. Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are also out fit for this trip to the South Coast.

N’Golo Kante starts after spending plenty of time on the bench since Tuchel arrived. While USMNT star Christian Pulisic has a small calf problem and is out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

No surprise that Southampton are the huge underdogs at +375 to win, while Chelsea are massive favorites at -139. The draw is +270.

Prediction

On paper, this will be an easy win for Chelsea. Tuchel’s side have been efficient since he took charge and have improved defensively but they are still not firing on all cylinders in attack. This will be tighter than most expect but it will be an away win. Southampton 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Southampton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 7:30am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

