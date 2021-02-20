Burnley – West Brom ended in a stalemate as the Baggies were reduced to 10 men in the first half but looked the more likely to grab all three points.

Mbaye Diagne hit the bar and led the charge for West Brom who had Semi Ajayi sent off, but Burnley never really made their advantage count.

With the point West Brom remain in the bottom three and have 14 for the season as they are 11 points from safety with 13 games to go. Burnley have 28 points.

Three things we learned

1. Diagne, Pereira miss glorious chances: Had Diagne and Pereira taken their chances, this would have been a huge win for West Brom. Battling for their lives, the Baggies were brilliant with 10 men and deserved to win. But they didn’t and now they are 11 points from safety and have it all to do. With three winnable games coming up, they have to win all of them to get themselves back in a place where they can stay up.

2. Mike Dean gets it right on his return: After receiving death threats against himself and his family, referee Mike Dean took some time away. On his return, a big decision about a first half red card was not the quiet game he was hoping for. He got it right, as VAR told him to look at the monitor and Ajayi clearly caught Vydra in the face. Job done for Dean.

3. Burnley fall flat: Home draws against West Brom and Fulham in the last two show that maybe Burnley aren’t going to drag themselves away from the relegation scrap. They have enough to stay up, but they didn’t take enough chances after going up a man.

Man of the Match: Mbaye Diagne – Brilliant play up top and came so close to scoring a brilliant winner. Has been very good since arriving on loan.

A tight, tense first half in windy conditions saw West Brom keep their shape well but then a huge moment arrived.

Vydra was played in and Ajayi was the last man and his arm caught the Burnley forward. VAR told referee Mike Dean to check the pitch-side monitor and he decided to sent Ajayi off as he denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

West Brom reshuffled their pack as Dara O’Shea came on for Matt Phillips as the Baggies sacrificed an attacker.

Burnley wanted a penalty kick early in the second half for a handball on Kyle Bartley but VAR checked the incident and nothing was given.

The hosts pushed hard for the opener but West Brom were resolute defensively and then missed a huge chance to take the lead. Diagne cut in superbly from the right and smashed a shot on goal from six yards out which clipped the bar and went over.

An even better chance came and went moments later as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Diagne raced clear and James Tarkwoski ended up clearing the ball off the line as Matheus Pereira went so close to opening the scoring.

Jay Rodriguez almost tapped home at the other end but he couldn’t convert Charlie Taylor’s cross and West Brom chucked everything forward late on but couldn’t score a winner.

