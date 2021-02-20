Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Chelsea was a tight, tense clash at St Mary’s which ended even.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Takumi Minamino gave Saints the lead with a fine finish, but Mason Mount equalized from the penalty spot early in the second half.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON – CHELSEA FULL REPLAY

Premier League recaps Three things learned: Everton – Man City Three things we learned from Burnley – Fulham Three things we learned: Chelsea – Newcastle

Three things we learned

1. Saints their own worst enemies: After six defeats in a row, Saints will take this point. But they could have had more. Danny Ings, who has so often won them games, gave away a silly penalty and that is a reoccurring theme for Saints. Defensive mistakes have been costing them points, but Hasenhuttl’s side worked hard even though they were far from their best.

2. Tuchel tinkers with his team: Tuchel made plenty of changes before the game and during it, and Chelsea lost a bit of fluidity in their play. They still dominated large chunks of the game but they couldn’t quite get their forwards in correct positions as the final pass or finish was off.

3. Hasenhuttl v Tuchel deliver respect: Knowing each other well from the Bundesliga, they have always had tight games. Hasenhuttl’s long-time assistant at Leipzig is now Tuchel’s assistant at Chelsea and all of that led to plenty of respect between the staff and players on each team.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Salisu – First Premier League start and made so many superb tackles and blocks. Brilliant at center back. N’Golo Kante was very good for Chelsea too.

Saints pressed high early on but Chelsea broke through that as Alonso drilled a shot just wide.

Timo Werner caused Saints lots of problems and almost slotted in Alonso, but the ball ran out of play.

Southampton took the lead against the run of play as Redmond slotted a great ball through to Minamino, who cut through the Chelsea defense and sat down both Edouard Mendy and Cesar Azpilicueta with a dummy then dinked home superbly.

Chelsea pushed hard for an equalizer before half time and a header from Antonio Rudiger was pushed away brilliantly by Alex McCarthy.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Callum Hudson-Odoi came on for the injured Tammy Abraham at half time, as the latter had a bag of ice on his recently injured ankle.

Chelsea looked dangerous as Werner raced cleared on a few occasions but slammed an effort into the side-netting and Mohammed Salisu was on hand to clear the danger.

A poor tackle from Danny Ings in the box then handed Chelsea their equalizer as he slid in on Mason Mount and the Chelsea midfielder picked himself up and slotted home the penalty kick.

Both teams had chances as Jannik Vestergaard hit the crossbar with a fine header, while Reece James hammered over at the back post.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports