USMNT: Morris injured; Yedlin, Holmes, Gooch make highlight reel (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Americans have been quite busy Saturday in Europe.

One USMNT player sprung a goal with a terrific pass, another struck a sweet goal, and a third scored a brace in a game that saw a fourth stretchered off the pitch.

[ MORE: Three things from Saints – Chelsea ]

Lynden Gooch, Duane Holmes, and DeAndre Yedlin were the producers, while Swansea City sub Jordan Morris is the injured man.

And, sadly, that injury is a major concern for both Swans and his parent club Seattle Sounders.

Morris hurt as Holmes shines

Let’s start with that lone dour note, as Sounders loanee Morris subbed into the match for Swans at halftime. He not only saw Swans go down 4-1 thanks in large part to a Holmes brace, but then left the match injured with his team having used all five subs.

Morris went down and his left leg was put in a brace before he was put onto a stretcher to leave the pitch at Huddersfield Town. His right knee featured the ACL he tore in early 2018.

Holmes’ two goals featured a beauty, as the ex-Derby County man dribbled out from the left wing and sent an arrow from way downtown that Freddie Woodman’s left hand clawing through air.

Fourth-place Swans are on 56 points fail to move into the top two with the loss, though they still have two matches-in-hand on Brentford and Watford sides who boast 57.

Incredible American Goal. Duane Holmes of Columbus, Georgia shoots like LeBron from the logo. His second of the game for Huddersfield in English Championship 👀🚀🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/7U0C5k8Z5o — roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 20, 2021

Yedlin’s outstanding ball sets up Kilinc goal

DeAndre Yedlin made his first Galatasaray start on Saturday after moving from Newcastle and debuting with two sub stints at right back.

He’s already made a huge difference in Gala taking a 1-0 lead at Alanyaspor.

Yedlin sprung Emre Kilinc with a tremendous diagonal ball in the 18th minute, an aesthetically-pleasing wonder from his own half.

Kilinc needed a rebound to finish the opportunity so Yedlin may not collect an assist unless there’s a kind-hearted scorekeeper, but wow.

There are a couple more Premier League connections in Gala’s lineup Saturday, with ex-Spurs man Gedson Fernandes and former Everton prospect Henry Onyekuru in the visitors’ 4-1-4-1.

GOAL FOR GALATASARAY! The visitors take a 1-0 lead as EMRE KILINC scores.#ALNvGS FOR FREE ⬇️

📺💻📱 – beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/496I7OwDWm — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 20, 2021

Gooch stuns with 19-yard rocket

It’s easy to lose track of Lynden Gooch at Sunderland, as he’s remained faithful to the downtrodden Black Cats all the way into League One.

The California native, now 25, is four seasons removed from making 11 appearances for Sunderland in their relegation from the Premier League.

He had a goal and four assists in the 2017-18 season that saw Sunderland drop a league again, and has 18 goals and 16 assists in two-and-a-half League One seasons following his latest delicious strike.

Gooch collected his third goal to go with five assists this season, digging this ball out from between his pegs to smash Sunderland into sixth place in a 3-0 win at Burton Albion.

The Black Cats are as close to 16th as they are to an automatic promotion place, so Gooch and Co. need more of this to get back to the Championship. If not, will the American take the prime of his career elsewhere, or stay faithful to the club that launched his European career in 2012?

Follow @NicholasMendola