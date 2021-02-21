Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Manchester City is always an eagerly-anticipated clash and this Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) at the Emirates Stadium will be no different.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are buoyed by a big win against Leeds last weekend as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat trick, but this is a totally different test. Arteta, the former Man City assistant under Pep Guardiola, will know how to get at his old team as he did in the FA Cup last season.

As for Guardiola and City, where do we start? They have won 12 games in a row and have a 10 point lead at the top of the table, plus Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are back fit and ready to roll. City’s playmakers and defense is looking imperious and it’s hard to see when they will drop any more points this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Manchester City

Team news

Arsenal are still missing star central midfielder Thomas Partey, but Kieran Tierney returns at left back and Rob Holding and Pablo Mari line up in central defense.

Manchester City start Kevin de Bruyne in a huge boost. Aguero is on the bench, while Ruben Dias and Fernandinho are fit and in the starting lineup. The only two player out injured for Man City are Nathan Ake and Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a minor groin problem last weekend.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal are the huge underdogs in this one at +525. Red-hot Manchester City are priced at -209 for the win. The draw is +333.

Prediction

Tough to see how Arsenal can win this game, but a draw is very possible. That said, Guardiola has so many options in his squad and has rotated them expertly. City will find a piece of magic to win again. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.

How to watch Arsenal – Manchester City stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

