Arsenal – Manchester City player ratings were tough to dish out in a tight encounter at the Emirates Stadium.
Raheem Sterling’s goal was enough to win it for City, as Pep Guardiola’s side are in incredible form and have won 13-straight Premier League games. Arsenal hung in there, but Mikel Arteta’s side never looked like winning.
Below is a look at our Arsenal – Manchester City player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.
Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno: 6 – Made a good stop to deny Sterling, who was clean through.
Hector Bellerin: 6 – Caught out a little on the first goal but defended well throughout.
Rob Holding: 6 – Could he have done better on the first goal? Was more about a pinpoint cross than anything else. Arsenal’s best defender. Some great tackles, blocks and clearances. Subbed off due to concussion protocol.
Pablo Mari: 6 – Solid enough. Did the simple things well.
Kieran Tierney: 6 – Given a tough time by Mahrez but recovered well. Offered a threat in attack.
Mohamed Elneny: 6 – Flashed one shot wide. Worked hard but couldn’t keep up with Gundogan.
Granit Xhaka: 6 – See above. Booked. Worked hard.
Nicolas Pepe: 5 – Subbed off. Hardly had a touch and couldn’t keep the ball.
Martin Odegaard: 5 – Failed to have an impact on the game. Subbed off.
Bukayo Saka: 6 – Full of energy and was fouled by City on multiple occasions.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – Couldn’t get the better of Stones and Dias. Had no service.
Substitution
Emile Smith Rowe (73′ on for Odegaard): 5 – A few flicks didn’t come off.
Alexandre Lacazette (73′ on for Pepe): 5 – A little sloppy on the ball.
David Luiz (83′ on for Holding): N/A – Concussion sub
Dani Ceballos (86′ on for Elneny): N/A
Manchester City ratings
Ederson: 6 – Pinged a great ball to Cancelo in the second half. Had very little else to do.
Joao Cancelo: 7 – Solid defensively and kept charging forward and inside to get on the ball. Fired just wide late on.
John Stones: 8 – When he empties his pocket after the game he will find Aubameyang. Imperious display. Surged forward when he could.
Ruben Dias: 8 – Reliable as ever and a great ping to Mahrez on Sterling’s early goal. Some great tackles late on. A rock.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 7 – Worked so hard and won the battle against Pepe. Lacked the final ball.
Fernandinho: 7 – His type of game. Broke up play well and got the better of Odegaard.
Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – Popped up in the box with some great runs, but finish wasn’t there.
Bernardo Silva: 6 – Booked. Couldn’t really get going in the final third.
Riyad Mahrez: 7 – Lovely run and cross for Sterling’s goal, and turned Tierney inside-out in the first half. Faded in the second half.
Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – A really good hour on his return to the starting XI. Classy touches and almost scored with a chip.
Raheem Sterling: 8 – Brilliant leap to head home his goal and could have had two more in the first half. Constant threat.
Substitution
Gabriel Jesus (63′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Looked sharp and set up a late chance for Cancelo, then fired over.