Aston Villa – Leicester City: Leicester City looks to stretch its league unbeaten run to four matches and push Aston Villa further down the table in an intriguing Sunday morning battle at Villa Park (start time 9:05 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Villa won’t have star Jack Grealish, who misses through injury to end a 50-start streak in the Premier League in which he has not subbed out once.

How long will Jack Grealish be out for?

Grealish could be out for a month, while Villa boss Dean Smith confirmed he will investigate how a leak of the injury came out.

“I was made aware on social media there were rumours he was not going to play,” Smith said. “If that is coming out of our training ground I will find out where it is coming from and reprimand whoever it is coming from. It is something I would not be happy with.”

Smith added on the injury: “We will assess it as we go. It is certainly not a recurrence of an old injury and certainly not long term. I am an eternal optimist and I’ll hope he is back for Leeds next week but I’ll leave it to the medical staff.”

Villa is 10 points behind third-place Leicester City but has played two fewer matches and is one of the few sides doing as well as its visitors when it comes to keeping the ball out of the goal.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – LEICESTER CITY STREAM LIVE

Leicester drew Slavia Prague on Thursday and will have to shake off the cobwebs of a trip back from the Czech Republic and bring back the form that saw it score a deserved win over Liverpool last weekend.

Team news

Leicester City won’t have Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, Ayoze Perez, Wes Morgan, and James Justin but does get Timothy Castagne back in the fold.

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is your Aston Villa team to face Leicester City this afternoon. 👊 #AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/K68v0MKRby — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 21, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

There’s little to separate these sides, with Villa paying +180 for a win and Leicester City +140. A draw delivers +240.

Prediction

Sometimes the simplest answer is best. Leicester is injured and tired, but the Grealish absence has us revising our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester City.

How to watch Aston Villa – Leicester City stream and start time

Kick off: 9:05pm ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

