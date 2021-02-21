Everton ‘delighted’ to top Liverpool but ‘can’t just be a celebration for us’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seamus Coleman was absolutely buzzing after Everton knocked off Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

That’s understandable, given that the 32-year-old Toffees mainstay had waited nearly 11 years between Merseyside derby wins.

Coleman was still a right midfielder when he made his derby debut in 2010, assisting a Tim Cahill goal in a 2-0 win at Goodison Park (Arsenal manager wasn’t even Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta when he scored the other Toffees goal, just to underline the time elapsed since the win).

The Everton right back had played in 13 of the 22 matches between wins. Only half of the 22 were draws and one of the losses saw Everton fall short of an FA Cup final by one win.

So when Coleman finally tasted victory again after providing a Man of the Match caliber performance in Saturday’s win, one that also pulled the Toffees level on points with their rivals while holding a match-in-hand?

Yeah, it tasted pretty sweet.

“Coming here over the years and kinda letting ourselves down but more important letting the blue side of the town, it’s been hard,” Coleman said (video at bottom). “You can put a face on it and try to brush it off but basically I’ve been in the city for 10 years and you feel sorry for the fans, fed up coming out the same cliches after losing them. To be honest, thank the manager for the way he set us up. The players put in an unbelievable shift and that was against the champions so we’re delighted.”

Coleman also apparently put some banter points on the board when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp traded barbs with Everton assistant Duncan Ferguson.

Argument Duncan Ferguson – Jurgen Klopp on the touch line after the Liverpool penalty shout. « Why are you laughing? » Klopp shouted at Ferguson who had a big grin on his face! « We are allowed to talk or is it just you Jurgen? » intervened Seamus Coleman! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) February 20, 2021

But it’s important for both Coleman and his team to not rest on the laurels of one solid game, especially considering the Toffees have ugly reminders in the rear view mirror of just how far they have to go to finish about Liverpool and in the top four.

Everton has lost twice to Newcastle and also lost at home to Fulham and Leeds. Couple even three points from that with their match-at-hand and the Toffees would sit fourth with a look at second.

“For me personally I had to follow Andy Robertson. The last time I had a job like that it was following Ashley Cole about the pitch at Stamford Bridge but he’s a great player and I tried to stay with him as much as I could. As a team it was to try and compete, break the press when we could but listen when you’re holding a lead it’s difficult to be brave and play out the back. For us now, move on from it as quick as possible and it can’t just be a celebration for us. We need to start moving the football club forward and that goes back to the like of Fulham at home and West Ham at home. That’s where we need to start being better all around.”

That’s spot-on because Everton on talent and potential is a top four side but their inconsistency since summiting the table makes it silly to predict Carlo Ancelotti’s men will continue to deliver his plans to the pitch.

Points will be there as Everton hosts Southampton before visiting West Brom and Chelsea, then returning to Goodison Park for Burnley and Crystal Palace.

There are more prove-its ahead after Everton showed that toppling Liverpool is possible.

"It was against the champions so we're delighted."#EFC captain Seamus Coleman reveals how it feels to end Everton's wait for a win at Anfield… pic.twitter.com/bVTXwtLguM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2021

