Mourinho: Tottenham in crisis, coaching staff “second to nobody in world”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those who have not already signaled it, is Sunday’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United the beginning of the end for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur?

The manager let loose after the match, which saw Spurs’ beleaguered defense and misfiring finishers go behind two goals to give Mourinho his first loss to a David Moyes-led side in 16 career meetings (six draws, nine losses).

[ MORE: Three things from West Ham – Spurs ]

Mourinho said that Spurs are failing to find their potential but also that he feels the club has long had problems “I cannot resolve by myself as a coach.”

That leaves Tottenham eighth, as close to 15th as fourth on the Premier League table.

Mourinho insists that the club is VAR decisions and struck woodwork away from being back in the top four picture. He won’t rule out the charge, nor is he doubting himself or his staff.

“Not at all. Zero, because sometimes the results are the consequences of multiple situations in football,” he said. “Mine and my coaching staff methods are second to nobody in the world.”

So which is it? If the problems are unfixable and Tottenham has the best staff on earth, then are Spurs a lost cause? Anyone? Bueller?

Mourinho to BBC: "I feel that we are not in the position in relation to our potential – even if I think for a long, long time that we have problems in the team that I cannot resolve by myself as a coach. Our potential is higher than where we are so there is frustration." #THFC — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 21, 2021

Tottenham smashed the crossbar through Gareth Bale, nicked the far post through Heung-min Son, and saw a series of Harry Kane effort’s just miss the woodwork.

It’s an absolute mess right now, especially at the back, as even the long-sought (by some) Kane, Bale, Son, and Dele Alli combination couldn’t quite find the goal late.

“If crisis is frustration and sadness in the dressing room then I believe so and I think we all showed that. When a team fights the way the team did in trying to get a different result it’s never a group crisis. A group crisis is when you’re not together. I would say it’s a bad run of results.”

Good luck unpacking this one, Spurs fans.

Follow @NicholasMendola