Tackle-assist from USMNT’s Adams helps Leipzig pull within two of Bayern

Leave it to Tyler Adams to get an assist for a tackle.

EDIT: Upon another look, should he also have seen yellow or even red for a hair pull? Watch closely. Dark arts from the USMNT star.

The USMNT midfielder and RB Leipzig regular sent Matteo Guendouzi onto a mixtape with a well-timed challenge in the Hertha Berlin box Sunday, moments before Leipzig doubled its advantage in the German capital.

Guendouzi gets the ball inside his 18 and immediately feels the pressure from Adams, who keeps chopping his feet until the opportunity arises to step in front of the Arsenal loanee.

Adams’ touch goes to a boot Hertha would rather not see on the ball, as Nordi Mukiele hammers the ball into the goal for 2-0.

The 22-year-old Adams celebrated his birthday last week and has a goal and an assist in 1,621 minutes for Leipzig this season.

Adas went 90 minutes Sunday, the 10th time in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Leipzig’s win sends it two points back of Bayern Munich following the serial champions’ Saturday loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. They won four-straight domestic fixtures before falling to Liverpool in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg at midweek.

Tyler Adams wins the possession and Nordi Mukiele cashes in. 💰💥 pic.twitter.com/jfxSdho6I4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2021

