ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the USWNT beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The U.S. sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were to play later Sunday in the round-robin tournament.

The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.

The USWNT has won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil.

Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, fooling a defender before a powerful strike to the far corner of the net. It was Press’ 10th goal in her last 13 national team games and 59th international goal.

WHAT A HIT! 🎯@ChristenPress puts the @USWNT in front vs Brazil with a perfect strike #SheBelieves

Moments later, Crystal Dunn’s sliding tackle prevented Debinha on the breakaway. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta found Debinha in the box, but the shot went just wide.

It was the 10th straight shutout for U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Alex Morgan made her first start for the national team since giving birth to daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Press were subbed out in the 71st minute and replaced with Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

Horan served the ball into the box for Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After she scored, Rapinoe made a baby-rocking gesture in honor of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlynn Harris, who recently adopted daughter Sloane.

Icing on the cake for the @USWNT! 🇺🇸@mPinoe hammers it home to double the lead!

The Brazilians are led by Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. from 2008-12. Sundhage took Brazil over last summer and has an 8-2-3 record.

The U.S. beat Canada 1-0 in its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday.