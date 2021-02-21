Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Tottenham will be an epic London derby on Sunday (start time, 7am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams have top four aspirations this season.

David Moyes’ Hammers have stunned everyone, and even themselves, as they are in the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification and have been in superb form since 2021 arrived.

As for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, they are slumping after four defeats in their last five league games leaves them six points behind West Ham going into this game. Who would have predicted that when Harry Kane and Co. were flying and top of the league in December?

In the reverse fixture this season, Spurs led 3-0 but West Ham sparked an incredible late comeback to draw 3-3 thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s stunner in stoppage time. Surely that drama can’t be matched!?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a huge London derby.

Team news

West Ham start Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena is on the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are out.

Antonio starts 💪 Here's how we line up today…#WHUTOT — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 21, 2021

Tottenham are without Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso but Sergio Reguilon returns at left back. Gareth Bale and Dele Alli are on the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham are the slight favorites to win this at +160, while Tottenham are at +170. The draw is +225.

Prediction

Such a tough game to call, especially as Spurs are in European action in midweek. I’m going to go for another draw and West Ham will be much happier with that than Spurs. West Ham 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 7am ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: via Peacock Premium

