Jordan Morris has suffered another horrendous ACL injury, in what was pretty much the worst-case scenario for the USMNT and Seattle Sounders forward.

Morris, 26, joined Championship side Swansea City on loan in February and had impressed as he tried to help their charge towards automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, Morris was stretchered off the pitch in the defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday and Swansea manager Steve Cooper has confirmed the injury could not be any worse.

“He’s had a bad injury unfortunately for him. It’s significant ligament damage, ACL. Everything we hoped it wasn’t, unfortunately it is. It’s the end of his season for us and a long road back to recovery, it’s very cruel,” Cooper said. “But in terms of him fulfilling his ambition to play in Europe, and embracing what we are trying to do here, it is a really tough one for him and us to take.

“Jordan has our support, we don’t know if his recovery will be here or back in America – those conversations are ongoing – but, first and foremost, we are gutted for him. He was pushing to get into the team after a spell of getting fit, so it is really unfortunate in many ways. One thing I will say about Jordan is he is an excellent professional. He is a really good person, and really commits to his profession. We are sure he will commit to his recovery and come back stronger.”

What happened to Jordan Morris?

Sounders loanee Morris subbed into the match for Swans at halftime and he not only saw Swans go down 4-1 but then left the match injured with his team having used all five subs.

Morris went down and his left leg was put in a brace before he was put onto a stretcher to leave the pitch at Huddersfield Town. His right knee featured the ACL he tore in early 2018.

This is a huge blow for Morris, the USMNT and the Seattle Sounders.

The Seattle native had deliberated long and hard about a move to Europe in the past, as he turned down approaches from the Bundesliga.

He and USMNT teammate Paul Arriola opted to join Swansea on loan this winter, in part due to the delayed start to the 2021 MLS season due to talks over the CBA dragging on.

Morris will now start the lengthy rehab process from another serious knee injury, and the speedy forward will be a big loss for club and country in the next six to eight months.

This is a very similar situation to Omar Gonzalez tearing his ACL when on loan at Nuremberg from the LA Galaxy and it is always a risk for MLS teams to loan out their star players to European teams over the offseason.

