The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the 2020-21 season is here and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the last 16, Manchester United were knocked out by RB Leipzig in their final group game as they failed to make it through to the knockout rounds.

The Premier League clubs are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

Some tasty clashes have been lined up with PSG v. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid v. Chelsea perhaps the two ties of the round.

It has been a few few months since Champions League games took place in midweek across Europe, and due to the new COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions are on Premier League teams so plenty of their games will be played at neutral venues as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the Round of 16, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: February-March (Champions League last 16)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule, odds: Round of 16, first leg (all games, 3pm ET) – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Tuesday, February 16 – Recap

(+200) RB Leipzig v. Liverpool (+130). Draw: +250

(+105) Barcelona v. PSG (+235). Draw: +280

Wednesday, February 17 – Recap

(+135) Sevilla v. Dortmund (+200). Draw: +240

(+300) Porto v. Juventus (+100). Draw: +225

Tuesday, February 23

(+165) Atletico Madrid v. Chelsea (+190). Draw: +200

(+340) Lazio v. Bayern Munich (-135). Draw: +300

Wednesday, February 24

(+130) Atalanta v. Real Madrid (+195). Draw: +260

(+800) Monchengladbach v. Manchester City (-325). Draw: +460

Champions League score predictions: Round of 16, first leg

Tuesday, February 16

RB Leipzig 2-2 Liverpool

Barcelona 2-1 PSG

Wednesday, February 17

Sevilla 3-1 Dortmund

Porto 1-1 Juventus

Tuesday, February 23

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Chelsea

Lazio 1-3 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 24

Atalanta 2-2 Real Madrid

Monchengladbach 1-3 Manchester City

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+260)

Manchester City (+380)

Liverpool (+570)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1100)

Juventus (+1200)

Real Madrid (+1400)

Chelsea (+1600)

Atletico Madrid (+1600)

Barcelona (+1800)

Borussia Dortmund (+2200)

