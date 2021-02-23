Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League’s third-place teams have joined the top two from each UEFA Europa League group stage to produce the field for the 2020-21 Round of 32.

ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

We’ve got odds for the outright champions, and there is a new leader from the Premier League in Manchester United, whose resounding first-leg defeat of Real Sociedad has them No. 1 on PointsBet’s odds to win the UEL.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Manchester United are all in action in the knockout rounds and all four teams have tough opponents to negotiate and some in neutral venues. Spurs and Man United are essentially through after 90 minutes, but Leicester and Arsenal are level with their foes.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Round of 32, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Europa League Round of 32

Dates: Feb. 18 – 25

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League Round of 32 first leg results, second leg schedule, predictions

Round of 32 first legs – Feb. 18

12:55 pm ET

Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United

Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester City

Olympiacos 4-2 PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys 4-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 AC Milan

Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Brugge

Braga 0-2 AS Roma

Krasnodar 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb

3 pm ET

Lille 1-2 Ajax

Benfica 1-1 Arsenal

Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim

Granada 2-0 Napoli

Maccabi-Tel Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal

Round of 32 second legs – Feb. 18

12:55 pm ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger

Ajax v Lille

Napoli v Granada

Shakhtar Donetsk v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Rangers v Royal Antwerp

Arsenal v Benfica

Hoffenheim v Molde

Villarreal v Red Bull Salzburg

3 pm ET

Leicester City v Slavia Prague

AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade

Club Brugge v Dynamo Kiev

Manchester United v Real Sociedad

AS Roma v Braga

Bayer Leverkusen v Young Boys

Dinamo Zagreb v Krasnodar

PSV Eindhoven v Olympiacos

Select Europa League Round of 32 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Select second legs

Tottenham (-350) v Wolfsberger (+850) | Draw (+475)

Ajax (-108) v (+290) | Draw (+260)

Napoli (-165) v Granada (+460) | Draw (+290)

Arsenal (-130) v Benfica (+325) | Draw (+290)

Rangers (-225) v Royal Antwerp (+575) | Draw (+360)

AC Milan (-250) v Red Star Belgrade (+650) | Draw (+380)

Leicester City (-175) v Slavia Prague (+520) | Draw (+290)

Manchester United (-105) v Real Sociedad (+270) | Draw (+270)

Outright winner

Manchester United (+350)

Tottenham Hotspur (+500)

Arsenal (+900)

AC Milan (+1000)

Ajax (+1100)

Leicester City (+1200)

Villarreal (+1200)

AS Roma (+1400)

Bayer Leverkusen (+1800)

Napoli (+2200)

Rangers (+2500)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+2500)

Hoffenheim (+2800)

Benfica (+3000)

Granada (+3300)

Club Brugge (+4000)

OIympiacos (+4000)

Dynamo Kiev (+5000)

Dinamo Zagreb (+6000)

Red Bull Salzburg (+8000)

Lille (+9000)

PSV Eindhoven (+12500)

Krasnodar (+12500)

Braga (+15000)

Slavia Prague (+15000)

Young Boys (+20000)

Red Star Belgrade (+25000)

Wolfsberger (+30000)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+30000)

Molde (+30000)

Royal Antwerp (+30000)

Real Sociedad (+30000)

