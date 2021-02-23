Hasenhuttl: How did Romeu injury go unpunished? ‘Not even a yellow card’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is none-too-pleased with Leeds United’s physical attacks on his players in a 3-0 loss at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Oriol Romeu is the latest player to join Saints’ walking wounded.

Having made a goal-saving tackle earlier in the match, Romeu was felled by a hard foul on his ankle. He tried to play on but collapsed a few minutes later and was subbed off with the score still 1-0.

He is now a doubt for Southampton’s weekend trip to Everton, as Saints are also missing central midfielders Ibrahima Diallo and Will Smallbone.

“We lose games (and) we lose players nearly every game with an injury,” Hasenhuttl said, via The Southampton Daily Echo. “It was not even a yellow card, I mean, I don’t want to discuss the referee but we are very nice at the moment.

“They can kick us. We get the yellow cards. They can hurt us and we are injured. This is the moment. So they are not very enjoyable performances we’ve shown.”

Saints commit the sixth-most fouls per game in the Premier League, about 0.8 more than Leeds, but they are also the seventh-most fouled team in the league. So Hasenhuttl’s men have been involved in a lot of scraps.

They also were called for two more fouls than Leeds on Tuesday, 13-11, but Hasenhuttl’s also probably near the end of his patience while waiting since Jan. 4 for a league win (Saints have won three FA Cup outings in that time).

Twelve players have missed more than four Southampton matches this season, including stars Danny Ings (five), Theo Walcott (five), Romeu (four), Diallo (five), Kyle Walker-Peters (four), and Jannik Vestergaard (seven).

