Leeds – Southampton, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction

Leeds – Southampton will be an intriguing tactical battle on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Elland Road.

Two very different styles of play will be on show, as Marcelo Bielsa’s possession-based approach will clash with the high-press of Ralph Hasenhuttl. This game was originally postponed in January due to Southampton’s FA Cup third round game against Shrewsbury being delayed, so these teams haven’t met so far this season.

Sparks should fly as neither team is scared of having a good go, as Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings will surely both have plenty of chances to add to their tally.

Leeds sit in 12th place, two points and one spot ahead of Southampton as both teams seem pretty clear of relegation trouble but will want to grab a few more wins quickly to push for a top 10 finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Southampton.

Team news

Leeds are without Robin Koch, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi and Ian Poveda through injury, while Kalvin Phillips is also out and that is a huge miss. But Diego Llorente is fit to start which is a big boost for Bielsa’s boys.

📋 One change for tonight's clash with Southampton, Diego Llorente replaces Jamie Shackleton — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2021

Southampton bring Stuart Armstrong back into the team while Nathan Tella and Che Adams star up top. Danny Ings and Takumi Minamino are rested and are on the bench, while Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo remain out injured.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds are the big favorites at +125. Southampton are the underdogs at +210. The draw is +240.

Prediction

This is a tough one to call as there is the danger both teams could cancel each other out with their contrasting styles, or it could be absolutely wild and end in a 5-5 draw. I’m going for the latter. Expect goals. Leeds 2-2 Southampton.

How to watch Leeds – Southampton stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

