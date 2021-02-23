Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our twentieth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Leicester City and Arsenal dominate our twentieth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. John Stones (Man City) – Up 2

2. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – Up 5

3. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – Up 6

4. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 2

5. James Maddison (Leicester) – Up 5

6. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Down 5

7. Ruben Dias (Man City) – New entry

8. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry

9. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

10. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry

11. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 2

12. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – Even

13. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry

14. Michael Keane (Everton) – New entry

15. Pedro Neto (Wolves) – Even

16. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Up 2

17. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Even

18. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry

19. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) – New entry

20. James Tarkwoski (Burnley) – New entry

