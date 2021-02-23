WATCH: Is there any sense in a Christian Pulisic move away from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich after a slow start to life under Thomas Tuchel.
Perhaps the rumor makes a modicum of sense given Bayern’s reputation for reclaiming talent, but does it connect in any other way.
Our ProSoccerTalk Unfiltered crew tries to make heads and tails of the rumors as part of this week’s show.
Andy Edwards, Joe Prince-Wright, and Nick Mendola trade their usual banter while discussing the odd turn for Pulisic, who was a Tuchel favorite as a youngster with Dortmund.
Surely it’s too soon to pull the parachute but if Pulisic was to return to the country of his formative years, Andy argues that Bayern is the perfect place for the USMNT star.
Nick says that Tuchel’s status as a formation chameleon will soon see Pulisic getting his chance at Chelsea in a front three, while Joe’s assertion is that Tuchel’s recent comments about the American’s status at Stamford Bridge are a serious enough concern to consider his future.
What do you think? Pulisic did get off the bench for 10 minutes or so on Tuesday versus Atletico Madrid, and Tuchel has done the following, starts- and minutes-wise.
Chelsea starts, total minutes under Thomas Tuchel
Antonio Rudiger: 7, 675
Cesar Azpilicueta: 7, 630
Mateo Kovacic: 7, 594
Edouard Mendy: 6, 540
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6, 536
Timo Werner: 6, 522
Mason Mount: 6, 502
Marcos Alonso: 6, 495
Jorginho: 5, 464
Andreas Christensen: 4, 379
Reece James: 3, 354
Olivier Giroud: 3, 296
N’Golo Kante: 2, 247
Thiago Silva: 3, 216*
Tammy Abraham: 4, 213
Hakim Ziyech: 2, 181
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 2, 180
Kurt Zouma: 2, 180
Christian Pulisic: 1, 167
Ben Chilwell: 2, 156
Kai Havertz: 1, 103
Emerson Palmeiri: 1, 90
Billy Gilmour: 1, 90
Faustino Anjorin: 0, 21