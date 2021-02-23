WATCH: Is there any sense in a Christian Pulisic move away from Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich after a slow start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

Perhaps the rumor makes a modicum of sense given Bayern’s reputation for reclaiming talent, but does it connect in any other way.

Our ProSoccerTalk Unfiltered crew tries to make heads and tails of the rumors as part of this week’s show.

Andy Edwards, Joe Prince-Wright, and Nick Mendola trade their usual banter while discussing the odd turn for Pulisic, who was a Tuchel favorite as a youngster with Dortmund.

Surely it’s too soon to pull the parachute but if Pulisic was to return to the country of his formative years, Andy argues that Bayern is the perfect place for the USMNT star.

Nick says that Tuchel’s status as a formation chameleon will soon see Pulisic getting his chance at Chelsea in a front three, while Joe’s assertion is that Tuchel’s recent comments about the American’s status at Stamford Bridge are a serious enough concern to consider his future.

What do you think? Pulisic did get off the bench for 10 minutes or so on Tuesday versus Atletico Madrid, and Tuchel has done the following, starts- and minutes-wise.

Chelsea starts, total minutes under Thomas Tuchel

Antonio Rudiger: 7, 675

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7, 630

Mateo Kovacic: 7, 594

Edouard Mendy: 6, 540

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6, 536

Timo Werner: 6, 522

Mason Mount: 6, 502

Marcos Alonso: 6, 495

Jorginho: 5, 464

Andreas Christensen: 4, 379

Reece James: 3, 354

Olivier Giroud: 3, 296

N’Golo Kante: 2, 247

Thiago Silva: 3, 216*

Tammy Abraham: 4, 213

Hakim Ziyech: 2, 181

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 2, 180

Kurt Zouma: 2, 180

Christian Pulisic: 1, 167

Ben Chilwell: 2, 156

Kai Havertz: 1, 103

Emerson Palmeiri: 1, 90

Billy Gilmour: 1, 90

Faustino Anjorin: 0, 21

