2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea, Man City bright; Spurs win; Relegation foes

All three Premier League teams left in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League have one leg in the quarterfinals now that Chelsea and Man City have joined Liverpool in taking impressive first legs leads.

The 2 Robbies are here to talk about the latest UCL wins, as well as preview Chelsea v Manchester United and discuss the worrying results for Brighton and Southampton.

Plus, reflections on Black History Month from the gents.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap the latest Champions League, Europa League and Premier League results discussing the following:

  • (:40) Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their first leg of the Round of 16
  • (13:45) A preview of Chelsea-Man United
  • (17:00) Manchester City’s ongoing impressive run with a cozy 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach
  • (26:30) Tottenham advancing to the Europa League Round of 16 thanks to Dele Alli & Gareth Bale
  • (30:10) Concerning results for Brighton & Southampton & how it affects their Premier League status
  • (33:30) And reflections on the significance of Black History Month

