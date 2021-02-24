The UEFA Champions League’s third-place teams have joined the top two from each UEFA Europa League group stage to produce the field for the 2020-21 Round of 32.
ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
We’ve got odds for the outright champions, and there is a new leader from the Premier League in Manchester United, whose resounding first-leg defeat of Real Sociedad has them No. 1 on PointsBet’s odds to win the UEL.
Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Manchester United are all in action in the knockout rounds and all four teams have tough opponents to negotiate and some in neutral venues. Spurs and Man United are essentially through after 90 minutes, but Leicester and Arsenal are level with their foes.
Tottenham will look to book their place in the round of 16 first, on Wednesday, a day ahead of the other second legs.
Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Round of 32, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Europa League Round of 32
Dates: Feb. 18 – 25
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Europa League Round of 32 first leg results, second leg schedule, predictions
Round of 32 first legs – Feb. 18
12:55 pm ET
Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United
Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester City
Olympiacos 4-2 PSV Eindhoven
Young Boys 4-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Red Star Belgrade 2-2 AC Milan
Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Brugge
Braga 0-2 AS Roma
Krasnodar 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb
3 pm ET
Lille 1-2 Ajax
Benfica 1-1 Arsenal
Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim
Granada 2-0 Napoli
Maccabi-Tel Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal
Round of 32 second legs – Feb. 24-25
Wednesday – 12 pm ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger
Thursday – 12:55 pm ET
Ajax v Lille
Napoli v Granada
Shakhtar Donetsk v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Rangers v Royal Antwerp
Arsenal v Benfica
Hoffenheim v Molde
Villarreal v Red Bull Salzburg
Thursday – 3 pm ET
Leicester City v Slavia Prague
AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade
Club Brugge v Dynamo Kiev
Manchester United v Real Sociedad
AS Roma v Braga
Bayer Leverkusen v Young Boys
Dinamo Zagreb v Krasnodar
PSV Eindhoven v Olympiacos
Select Europa League Round of 32 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Select second legs
Tottenham (-350) v Wolfsberger (+850) | Draw (+475)
Ajax (-108) v (+290) | Draw (+260)
Napoli (-165) v Granada (+460) | Draw (+290)
Arsenal (-130) v Benfica (+325) | Draw (+290)
Rangers (-225) v Royal Antwerp (+575) | Draw (+360)
AC Milan (-250) v Red Star Belgrade (+650) | Draw (+380)
Leicester City (-175) v Slavia Prague (+520) | Draw (+290)
Manchester United (-105) v Real Sociedad (+270) | Draw (+270)
Outright winner
Manchester United (+350)
Tottenham Hotspur (+500)
Arsenal (+900)
AC Milan (+1000)
Ajax (+1100)
Leicester City (+1200)
Villarreal (+1200)
AS Roma (+1400)
Bayer Leverkusen (+1800)
Napoli (+2200)
Rangers (+2500)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+2500)
Hoffenheim (+2800)
Benfica (+3000)
Granada (+3300)
Club Brugge (+4000)
OIympiacos (+4000)
Dynamo Kiev (+5000)
Dinamo Zagreb (+6000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+8000)
Lille (+9000)
PSV Eindhoven (+12500)
Krasnodar (+12500)
Braga (+15000)
Slavia Prague (+15000)
Young Boys (+20000)
Red Star Belgrade (+25000)
Wolfsberger (+30000)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+30000)
Molde (+30000)
Royal Antwerp (+30000)
Real Sociedad (+30000)
>>> (All odds)