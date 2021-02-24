Newcastle – Wolves: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Wolves: Newcastle’s need to get some distance from the bottom three is desperate with Wolves visiting St. James’ Park on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies have allowed two or more goals in four-straight matches and sit just three points ahead of 17th-place Fulham, unbeaten in four and difficult to break down.

WATCH NEWCASTLE – WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Wolves are unbeaten in four-straight league games, now 11 points above the drop zone and seven back of the top seven.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Magpies and Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle

OUT: Javi Manquillo (ankle), Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (knock), Federico Fernandez (thigh)

Wolves

OUT: Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (muscular), Raul Jimenez (head).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+260) | Wolves (+112) | Draw (+215)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

With Allan Saint-Maximin, anything is possible for Newcastle. And Wolves will be traveling a bit to meet their northern foes. Might the Magpies just nip another point from the side they drew 1-1 at the Molineux? Willian Jose and ASM to score. Newcastle 1-1 Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola