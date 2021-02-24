USWNT runs through Argentina, wins fourth SheBelieves Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team under Vlatko Andonovski doesn’t lose, and most of the time wins in emphatic fashion.

After a dicey start to their SheBelieves Cup defense against Canada, the Yanks cruised past Brazil and piledrove Argentina to become the first team to win back-to-back editions of the tournament.

Wednesday’s finale was a 6-0 win that hardly seemed fair at times. The Yanks, who did not allow a goal in the tournament, led 4-0 at halftime.

Megan Rapinoe scored twice and Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, and Christen Press also scored in completing the USWNT’s tournament scoreline at nine goals for, zero conceded.

Things that never get old ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8fOUjV7CTr — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 25, 2021

It’s a great sign heading into the Olympics, where the Yanks will bid to win their sixth gold medal after a moribund fifth-place finish in 2016.

Press’ 60th goal pulls her into a tie for ninth all-time, while Morgan’s 108th USWNT goal moves her out of a tie for sixth with the venerable Michelle Akers (who scored her 107 it in 18 fewer games). Lloyd’s 124 are now six back of third-place Kristine Lilly.

Rose Lavelle was named tournament MVP and may just be the favorite to do the same in Tokyo.

Whoop there it is! 🙌@roselavelle with the chip over the top and @mPinoe makes no mistake 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JgCuKIQNKB — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 25, 2021

