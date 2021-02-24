Dele Alli starts and Dele Alli scores a stunning bicycle kick goal (not to be outdone by Olivier Giroud just yesterday) and notches a pair of assists — one of which ended with Gareth Bale smashing the ball into the back of the net with a very familiar left-footed finish.

All jokes and snark about Alli aside, the skill and talent have never been in question — remember this absurd goal? — but Jose Mourinho has, for one very Mourinho reason or another, been at odds with the player essentially from the day he arrived at the club.

Alli has played barely 100 minutes in the Premier League this season, plus another 242 in the Europa League, yet he’s still capable of pulling off jaw-dropping feats like the following sequence in which he flicks the ball up in the air to himself and executes the perfect bicycle-kick finish.

Tottenham held a 4-1 lead on Austrian side Wolfsberger ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League round of 32 second leg, and Alli’s stunning goal stretched the advantage to 5-1.

Alli floated a delightful ball into the box and found Carlos Vinicius for Spurs’ second goal of the game just five minutes after the halftime restart.

Alli again played the part of provider as he set up Bale just four minutes after the Welshman came off the bench. The end result strongly resembled Bale at the peak of his powers, even if only for a brief moment.

Vinicius got another goal (his sixth in the Europa League this season) not long before full-time to make it 4-0 on the day and 8-1 on aggregate.

