VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered – Matchweek 26 preview, analysis, news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Who is the best bet to be the next megastar in the Premier League?

There are so many good young or previously lesser-known talents in the Premier League this season, but who is the next international household name?

Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford fit the former description and import Bruno Fernandes the latter, while there’s no reason to discount names from rising but unsung sides like Leicester City’s James Maddison or Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

What’s wrong at Tottenham Hotspur and why did you instantly say Jose Mourinho?

The gents discuss all that’s wrong at Tottenham Hotspur, and you may be surprised to see that manager Jose Mourinho is not universally believed to be the root cause of Spurs struggles.

Injuries, misused stars, and fine margins are also at play, and Andy asks whether the once-proud stewardship of Daniel Levy has taken a turn with the club’s decision to abandon what got it to the Champions League Final.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic linked with Bayern Munich; Is there any sense in a move away from Chelsea?

Rumors have Pulisic considering a move back to the Bundesliga, but is there any reason besides personal comfort — a top one — that the American should leave Chelsea?

Surely it’s too soon to pull the parachute but if Pulisic was to return to the country of his formative years, Andy argues that Bayern is the perfect place for the USMNT star.

Nick says that Tuchel’s status as a formation chameleon will soon see Pulisic getting his chance at Chelsea in a front three, while Joe’s assertion is that Tuchel’s recent comments about the American’s status at Stamford Bridge are a serious enough concern to consider his future.

Matchweek 26 preview: Wow! Chelsea – Manchester United, Leicester City – Arsenal, Man City – West Ham provided more litmus tests.

The games this weekend are just… yes! Tuchel v Solskjaer, Rodgers v Arteta, and surging West Ham tries to stop Man City’s winning streak from hitting 20.

Follow @NicholasMendola