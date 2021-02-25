Ancelotti feeling very Everton, hopes to be there beyond current contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carlo Ancelotti is feeling settled inside Goodison Park, and doesn’t want to leave anytime soon.

The well-liked and win-collecting Everton boss, 61, has a contract through 2023-24 but is already considering the years beyond that, should he keep favor with the club hierarchy.

Hired in 2019 after spells at Napoli, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG — to say nothing of Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus, Parma, and Reggiana — the well-traveled Ancelotti is hopeful that Everton will be his longest stay since eight seasons with Milan.

“I would like to be here when the new stadium is open,” said Ancelotti, via EvertonFC.com. “It would be a good achievement for me. To finish the contract in 2024 means you did a good job and the contract will not be stopped, it will continue. The time I spent here, I felt good and would like to stay as long as possible.”

To make it to 2024 would mean five years in the job. Only five current Football League managers have been in the same job for five-plus years and only two are in the Premier League (Sean Dyche and Jurgen Klopp).

Chris Wilder and Pep Guardiola will meet the 5-year mark should they last the season, but the point is that managerial tenure is far from a given. That said, Ancelotti’s reputation and Everton’s glee at landing a manager with said reputation makes five years very possible.

A three-time Champions League winner as manager, Ancelotti has Everton on a better points-per-game pace that Merseyside derby rivals Liverpool and very much in the top four conversation.

“In the past few days there was a lot of good news and we are working to keep the good news every day,” Ancelotti said. “It is really important to have the trust of the Club, without this it is difficult to do your job at your best. Also, the players must have trust in you and you have to trust the players. We have a good relationship and I hope to continue.”

The Toffees host Southampton before heading to West Brom and Chelsea. Burnley, Palace, and Brighton follow. Will Everton be in the top four when April 17 kickstarts a stretch of Spurs, Arsenal, and Villa?

