Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal needed a late comeback to advance past Benfica, but a late disadvantage was too much for Leicester City to overcome in a 2-0 home loss to Slavia Prague on Thursday.

[ MORE: Arteta praises UEL hero Aubameyang ]

The scoreless first leg left Leicester in jeopardy of exit via scoring draw, but the Foxes never found the net at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Spurs hammer Wolfsberger ]

The Foxes were far from the only favorite to fall, as Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli also exited the competition prior to the Round of 16.

Manchester United 0-0 (0-4 agg) Real Sociedad

Axel Tuanzebe’s first senior goal was taken off the board by VAR thanks to a leaping Victor Lindelof’s knee to the head of a defender, but that would’ve merely been a luxury to United in a comprehensive two-leg win over a dangerous La Liga outfit.

The Basque County side was blanked over 180 minutes, with United’s only bad note an injury to Daniel James that allowed 30 minutes to young Amad Diallo. Also getting some playing time was Shola Shoretire.

Leicester City 0-2 (0-2 agg) Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague is onto a major European Round of 16 for the second time in its history after Lukas Provod’s 49th-minute goal took their upset dreams to the next level and Abdallah Sima cemented their Round of 16 birth with a 79th-minute dagger.

The injury-hit Premier League hosts couldn’t manufacture much with James Maddison out and Harvey Barnes rested to start the second leg. Barnes entered in the 61st minute, but his arrival with Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne didn’t change the outcome.

Slavia, the Czech powers who’ve produced West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, made it to the tournament quarterfinals in 2018-19 before losing to Chelsea.

Kasper Schmeichel failed to track Sima’s 22-yard bounding shot, while Youri Tielemans lost track of Provod on the decisive opener.

Slavia Prague shocks Leicester with the first goal of the match, upset on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SW8q5fUQe2 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 25, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (3-5) Young Boys

Washington, DC-born Jordan Siebatcheu scored off a comical Bayer Leverkusen error to secure the Swiss visitors a monumental upset of the Bundesliga powers and a berth in the next round.

Siebatcheu, 24, is on loan from Stade Rennais, and has scored 11 times in 27 matches for Young Boys.

USMNT-eligible Jordan Siebatcheu gives Young Boys the advantage 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HFhvR3qzzL — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 25, 2021

Elsewhere

Napoli 2-1 (2-3 agg) Granada

Arsenal 3-2 (4-3 agg) Benfica

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-3 agg) Krasnodar

Club Brugge 0-1 (1-2 agg) Dynamo Kiev

PSV Eindhoven 2-1 (4-5 agg) Olympiacos

AS Roma 3-1 (5-1 agg) Braga

AC Milan 1-1 (3-3 agg) Red Star Belgrade

Ajax 2-1 (4-2 agg) Lille

Villarreal 2-1 (4-1 agg) Red Bull Salzburg

Rangers 5-2 (9-5 agg) Royal Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 (3-0 agg) Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Hoffenheim 0-2 (3-5 agg) Molde

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 (8-1 agg) Wolfsberger

Follow @NicholasMendola