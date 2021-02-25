Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the Premier League table with the top four battle still wide open and things are much tighter in the relegation scrap too.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Southampton: Seven defeats in their last eight and they are being blown away in the second half of games due to their cavalier approach. A battling point against Chelsea was followed up by a hammering at Leeds. Is Hasenhuttl under pressure? (Even)

19 – Sheffield United: Another week, another narrow defeat for the battling Blades. Chris Wilder’s side are 14 points from safety with 13 games to go. They are going down. (Even)

18 – Liverpool: Four defeats in a row as they lost at home against rivals Everton. Same old story for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are dominating games but don’t look lethal in attack. Another defensive injury piled more misery on the reigning champs who are in a real battle just to finish in the top four. (Down 3)

17 – West Brom: Deserved to win at Burnley despite being down to 10 men in the first half. That will bring Sam Allardyce some comfort, but they have to win their six pointers coming up in the next few weeks. Diagne looks like a superb signing up top, but will it be enough? (Up 1)

16 – Newcastle: Gave a good account of themselves at Manchester United but keep letting themselves down in big moments. With Fulham surging, have they got enough to stay up? Just three points above the bottom three now… (Even)

15 – Crystal Palace: Not sure how they won at Brighton, but they did, and that is some feat seeing their injury list and Wilfried Zaha being out. Proper smash and grab against their bitter rivals Brighton. (Up 2)

14 – Tottenham: That is now five defeats in their last six games, but there are some positives. Dele Alli and Gareth Bale are getting back to their best, but Spurs need to stop these defensive errors. Top four dreams over? (Down 3)

13 – Burnley: Somehow battled to get a point at home against 10-man West Brom. Have injuries, but a very poor display. (Down 1)

12 – Aston Villa: Almost battled back to grab a point against Leicester City, but started the game slowly and badly missed the injured Jack Grealish. Still having a superb season, though. (Down 2)

11 – Brighton: If ever a game summed up Brighton’s season, this was it. They battered Palace the entire game, then lost 2-1 courtesy of a last-gasp goal. They play lovely stuff but don’t finish enough of their chances. Despite recent good form, still deep in the relegation picture. (Down 6)

10 – Arsenal: Never threatened against Man City, which is fair enough, but we all expected more. Going forward they just don’t look fluid and Arteta’s side are set to finish way outside the top four. (Down 4)

9 – Leeds: Solid win against Southampton after a second half surge. Raphinha and Bamford are on fire. Bielsa’s boys pushing for a top 10 finish. (Down 1)

8 – Manchester United: Hanging in the title race, just about. Subdued display but overpowered Newcastle, in the end. (Up 1)

7 – Everton: A huge win for the Toffees at rivals Liverpool, finally, as Carlo Ancelotti got his tactics spot on. Great defensive effort. (Up 6)

6 – Chelsea: Tuchel wasn’t happy with the display at Southampton in a dour draw, but the German coach is still unbeaten as Blues boss. A work in progress and they have some huge tests coming up. (Down 4)

5 – Wolves: Won against Leeds and they are so much better defensively and a real threat on the counter attack. Big improvement. (Up 2)

4 – Fulham: Big week for the Cottagers as they have seven points from their last three games and are within touching distance of safety. They’ve just dragged another five teams into the relegation scrap and Scott Parker’s boys have momentum and defensive solidity. (Up 10)

3 – Leicester City: Won away at Aston Villa thanks to first half goals from Maddison and Barnes, then dug deep to seal the win. Top four bid remains on track. (Up 1)

2 – West Ham United: Beat bitter rivals Tottenham thanks to Antonio and Lingard and showed lots of character to hold on for the victory. They can play even better than this, and they’re in fourth! (Up 1)

1 – Manchester City: On fire. 19 wins in a row in all competitions. 10 points clear at the top of the table and they edged past Arsenal in the most comfortable 1-0 you will ever see. Imperious. (Even)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports